U.S. Immigrants on Pace to Break Record

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
The share of foreign-born people living in the United States is on pace to break a 125-year record within the next decade, according to a Pew Research Center report published Monday. The study found 13.7 percent of people living in the U.S. were born outside the country and that share is projected to reach a record 14.9 percent in 2025. The record was 14.8 percent in 1890. The report, which was released to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, found immigration to be an important driver in U.S. growth, with immigrants, their children, and grandchildren making up 55 percent of the increase.