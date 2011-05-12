U.S. Interrogates bin Laden Wives

CHEAT SHEET
U.S. officials have finally interrogated three widows of Osama bin Laden, sources told CNN on Thursday night. The three women, who were living with the late al Qaeda chief in his Abbottabad compound when he was killed, were described as “hostile” toward America during the questioning. U.S. authorities reportedly had difficulty in getting access to the women (they are in Pakistani custody), and were only allowed to interview them all at once—with members of Pakistan’s intelligence agency present. The youngest widow, 29-year-old Amal Ahmed Abdulfattah, was shot in the U.S. raid.