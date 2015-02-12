U.S. Killing Al Qaeda With Seized Laptop

CHEAT SHEET
In 2015, a laptop can be more dangerous than any bomb. The New York Times reveals U.S. and Afghan forces seized a laptop from an al Qaeda leader in October and it has led to a surge in raids on the terrorist network. U.S. officials describe the intelligence collected from the computer to be as significant as what was found in Osama bin Laden’s files when Navy SEALs raided his compound and killed him in 2011. “The raids appear to have targeted a broad cross-section of Islamist militants,” the Times writes. “They have hit both Qaeda and Taliban operatives, going beyond the narrow counterterrorism mission that Obama administration officials had said would continue after the formal end of American-led combat operations last December.”