US Lets Visitors From Ebola Nations Stay

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Individuals currently in the U.S. from the three West African countries hit by Ebola will be granted temporary protected status, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday. People from Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone can apply for deportation protection as well as 18-month work permits. After those expire, the department will determine whether they should be extended based on how bad the Ebola epidemic still is. This will not be extended to nationals who arrive from these countries after Thursday.

    Read it at Reuters