U.S. Looks to China to Help with North Korea

CHEAT SHEET
As the situation with North Korea continues, the United States is leaning on the country's only major ally to step in. The Obama administration has been working with China to handle its small ally, counting on China's increasing frustration with Pyongyang. The administration has briefed Chinese officials on American plans to upgrade missile defenses in the area, among other deterrence strategies. Although China has been wary of American attempts to reassert itself in Asia, it is also aware of already-strained ties.