U.S.-Made White Phosphorus Munitions Used by Israel in Lebanon: Report
‘BLACK NIGHT’
Israel fired white phosphorus munitions that had been supplied by the U.S. in an attack in Lebanon that injured at least nine civilians, according to a report. Based on analysis of shell fragments found in the southern Lebanese village of Dheira, The Washington Post reported that the munitions were made by ammunition depots in the U.S. in 1989 and 1992. At least three people injured by the October attack were hospitalized and Amnesty International says the incident—which is now referred to by locals as the “black night”—should be investigated as a war crime. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told the Post that its white phosphorus shells are used for making smokescreens and not for targeting or starting fires. It also said its use of the shells “complies and goes beyond the requirements of international law.”