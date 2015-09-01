U.S. Makes Secret ISIS Drone Program

CHEAT SHEET
The CIA and U.S. special operations forces have created a secret drone program to target ISIS leaders in Syria, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. U.S. officials say the program is separate and apart from the U.S. military offensive against the terrorist group and that the Counterterrorism Center has gotten involved. The program is aimed at targeting "high value targets" and indicates an overall escalation in the involvement of the CIA in the Syrian conflict.