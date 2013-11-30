U.S. Makes Syria Weapons Offer

CHEAT SHEET
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons announced on Friday that the U.S. has offered to provide destruction technology, operational support, and financing to destroy the most dangerous stash of Syria’s chemical weapons. According to the offer, the weapons would be destroyed aboard an American Navy ship using hydrolysis by December 31. The weapons make up 55 percent of Syria’s stockpile. The OPCW will make the final decision on whether to let the U.S. act on its offer after December 17.