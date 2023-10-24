CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Making Emergency Plans to Evacuate Americans From Middle East: Report

    STARK CHOICES

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    President Joe Biden pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023.

    Miriam Alster/Reuters

    The U.S. government is drawing up emergency plans to evacuate hundreds of thousands of Americans from the Middle East if the crisis in Israel escalates, according to a report. Anonymous officials told The Washington Post that the Biden administration is particularly concerned about an estimated 600,000 Americans living in Israel and 86,000 in Lebanon. One official said the cross-border clashes between Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Israel have become “a real issue,” and that the U.S. government is “very, very, very worried that this thing is going to get out of hand.” Sources told the Post that mass evacuations are considered a worst-case scenario, with one official saying it would nevertheless be “irresponsible not to have a plan for everything.”

