U.S. May Kill Citizen With Drone

The Obama administration is struggling over a decision to attack a U.S. citizen working overseas in the service of al Qaeda, said four U.S. officials. CIA drones have been monitoring him but cannot legally strike until the Justice Department builds a case, which it hasn't yet. The citizen is in a country that does not permit U.S. military action, and under President Obama's new policy, U.S. citizens suspected of terrorism who are abroad can be killed by the military, but not CIA drones. Two of the U.S. officials told the Associated Press that the citizen in question facilitated some very deadly attacks against Americans and is now devising others. Another official was unsure, though, of whether the individual caused enough danger to warrant a drone strike that would have a potentially major backlash.
