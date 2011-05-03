U.S. May Release bin Laden Photos

The Obama administration is preparing to release photographs of Osama bin Laden's body after he was shot in the face, top officials tell ABC News. "We are looking at releasing additional information, details about the raid as well as any other types of material, possibly including photos. We want to understand exactly what the possible reaction might be to the release of this information," said national security adviser John Brennan on Good Morning America. Another government source tells CNN that there's a "growing consensus" that the photos should be released. Officials are wary of inflaming bin Laden's sympathizers by showing graphic images of the body—and they're apparently quite graphic—though they also want to shut down myths that he is still alive.
