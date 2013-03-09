U.S. Message to Kenya Avoids Naming President

Read it at Associated Press
Just hours after Uhuru Kenyatta’s narrow win in Kenya’s presidential election, newly appointed Secretary of State John Kerry sent a congratulatory message to the country on its peaceful elections, but failed to so much as mention the new president. In the weeks leading up to the election, the United States warned of “consequences” should the ruthless leader—accused of crimes against humanity that include killing more than 1,000—win. Kerry said his mission was “see the will of the Kenyan people expressed freely and fairly." Talk about mixed messages.