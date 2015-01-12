U.S. Military Command Hacked by ‘ISIS’

The Twitter account and YouTube channel for U.S. Central Command were hacked Monday by someone purporting to be aligned with ISIS. Both accounts were covered in pro-ISIS propaganda, including messages warning American soldiers to “watch their back” and ISIS recruitment videos.
Nancy A. Youssef reports while there were claims in the tweets that ISIS had access to personal information, the pictures attached, which included phone directories, are available on Pentagon websites. It took about an hour for Twitter to suspend the compromised @CENTCOM account.
Col. Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, called the hacking a "cyber prank" that didn't compromise secure websites. The Pentagon has been in contact with Twitter and YouTube and is analyzing what was posted, Warren said.
Reports that the account had been hacked spread quickly at the Pentagon, where, within minutes, military personnel were huddled around computers watching the tweets coming in, each time with increased horror and fury.