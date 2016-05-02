U.S. Missionaries Murdered in Jamaica

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
Two U.S. missionaries were found murdered in a rural area of Jamaica known for its high rates of crime, authorities said Sunday. Randy Hentzel, 48, and Harold Nichols, 53, were discovered in bushes in separate areas of St. Mary parish, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said in a statement. The pair worked in Jamaica for Teams for Medical Missions, a Pennsylvania-based religious group. Police said no arrests have been made and investigators did not provide a motive for the killings. A fellow missionary, Merlin Pratt, said he was told the two men were killed on their way to check on the foundation of a house they were building. Jamaica had about 1,200 killings in 2015, a nearly 20 percent jump from the previous year.