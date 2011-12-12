U.S. Mulls Fate of Last Iraq Detainee

CHEAT SHEET
Only one detainee remains in U.S. custody in Iraq. What should be done with him when American troops leave the country on December 31? The U.S. is debating trying to bring him with them, rather than handing him over to Iraqi custody like the rest of Iraqi detainees. Republicans are arguing to send him to Guantanamo Bay, but a military tribunal—perhaps at the naval base in Charleston, South Carolina—seems more likely. Such a course of action would require the approval of Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri Kamal al-Maliki.