U.S. Nabs Four Medals

Hannah Kearney robbed Canada of the chance to win its first gold medal on home soil Saturday by beating the pack in freestyle skiing during the Winter Olympics. "I know Canada hasn't won a gold medal on their home turf, but I have a feeling they'll do it these games," she said. "But I'm pleased that I could stop that for now." Californian Shannon Bahrke took bronze in the event. Picking up his sixth medal, speedskater Apolo Ohno became the most-decorated U.S. male athlete in the history of the Winter Games. Fellow American skater J.R. Celski medaled as well. American skier Lindsey Vonn got some lucky news as weather forced her race to be postponed. The medal hopeful is recovering from a bruised shin.