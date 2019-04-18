U.S. Naval Academy Will Ban Transgender Students

Transgender students will be banned from attending the U.S. Naval Academy following the new Pentagon policy that prevents them from joining the military, USA Today reports. The school—which currently accepts transgender students and allows those who transition during their education to remain at the academy—will implement the new directive in 2020. The military restrictions that went into effect on Friday are part of the Trump administration’s efforts to stop transgender troops from serving openly in the armed forces and to deny medical care to those who are undergoing transition. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy will also follow the Pentagon policy, though the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy have not announced whether they will adhere to the ban. There are currently about 14,700 U.S. troops who identify as transgender.