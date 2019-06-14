U.S. Navy Releases Video of Iran Patrol Boat Removing Unexploded Bomb From Oil Tanker

A video released by the U.S. Navy Friday morning appears to show an Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol vessel removing an unexploded limpet mine from a commercial oil tanker struck in an attack in the Gulf of Oman Thursday. The Associated Press reports the behavior suggests the Islamic Republic “sought to remove evidence of its involvement from the scene.” On Thursday, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for the attack on the Norwegian and Japanese oil tankers. Iran denies involvement, accusing the U.S. of waging an “Iranophobic campaign.” The U.S. Navy responded to the attack on the oil tankers on Thursday, evacuating several of the mariners.