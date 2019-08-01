CHEAT SHEET
CLOSE CALL
Seven Injured After U.S. Navy Jet Crashes in Death Valley National Park
A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet jet crashed Wednesday during a routine training session in Death Valley National Park, injuring seven people on the ground, authorities said. Death Valley National Park public information officer Patrick Taylor told NPR that seven park visitors suffered minor injuries. Navy spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock said that rescue crews have located the aircraft, but are still searching for the pilot, whose condition is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Military jets are usually not allowed to fly over national parks, but an exception was made for a portion of Death Valley that has become a popular spot to watch military training flights. The area was dubbed “Star Wars Canyon” because the maneuvers the jets perform are similar to those in the film's battle scenes.