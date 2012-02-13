U.S., North Korea to Talk Nukes

CHEAT SHEET
At least they’re talking. Amid rising concerns about North Korea’s instability under a new regime, the United States will hold talks with the nation’s leaders in Beijing next week. It’s the first round of nuclear talks since Kim Jong-il’s passing in December. Before Kim died, the U.S. was nearing a deal for food aid with the country—and North Korea was supposed to suspend its uranium enrichment. The six-nation disarmament talks fell apart shortly thereafter.