U.S. Only Captured 3 Gitmo Detainees

Only three of the 116 remaining detainees being held at Guantánamo Bay were captured by U.S. forces, The Guardian reported Tuesday. Nearly 100 were originally captured by Pakistani and Afghan forces and handed over to the U.S. “There is great reason to disbelieve claims that detainees at Guantánamo are the ‘worst of the worst,’ including the fact that many were sold to the U.S. for a bounty, not based on any real quality intelligence the U.S. had gathered,” said Human Rights Watch’s senior counsel Laura Pitter.