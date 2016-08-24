U.S. Paid Another $1.3 Billion to Iran

Two days after sending Iran pallets loaded with cash totaling $400 million, the U.S. reportedly paid an additional $1.3 billion to the country from a fund for unresolved international debts. State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau confirmed the amount and said it involved 13 separate payments of $99,999,999.99, in addition to a final $10 million payment. Trudeau said “diplomatic sensitivities” precluded her from speaking more about the Jan. 19 money. Both amounts reportedly settled a payment owed to Iran over undelivered U.S. military equipment that never reached the country because of the 1979 revolution. The State Department announced last week that the cash payments were contingent upon the release of four Americans being detained in Iran. President Obama in the past has said there was “no ransom” paid for their release.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10