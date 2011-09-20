U.S., Pakistan Agree to Limit Troops

In a sign that relations between the United States and Pakistan might be improving, the two countries have reached an agreement on the number of American troops allowed to stay in the country. Anonymous sources tell the Associated Press that the agreement radically cuts the number of American troops allowed in the country to somewhere between 100 and 150, almost half the number currently there, and to fewer than 10 Special Operations trainers, down from 140. But the fact that any troops are allowed to stay may be a good sign, considering that after the raid on Osama bin Laden's compound Pakistan has been demanding the withdrawal of all U.S. forces.