U.S. Passes 250,000 Coronavirus Deaths as Cases Reach Record High
MORBID MILESTONE
The United States passed a grim milestone Wednesday: 250,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Based on a model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reported by NPR, the country could see 439,000 total COVID-19 deaths by the March 1, 2021. “Unfortunately, we are entering what I think will be the worst stretch that we have experienced so far,” John Hopkins epidemiologist Caitlin Rivers said. “We’re seeing hot spots all across the country and new highs for the number of cases and hospitalizations.” For perspective, the current COVID-19 death toll in the United States is more than twice the number of U.S. service members killed in World War I. According to CNN, the coronavirus has also killed more people than annual death rates for strokes, suicides, and car crashes combined.