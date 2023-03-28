CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Probing Tesla Over Loose Seat Belt Claims
U.S. highway safety regulators have launched an investigation into Tesla’s possibly flimsy seat belts. The agency says it’s received complaints that the front seat belts in 2022 and 2023 Model X SUVs—about 50,000 cars in total—are poorly connected, coming apart from the frames when force is exerted. The agency is looking into how the cars are manufactured and how widespread the issue is, which could result in recalls. The investigation comes on the heels of several complaints about Elon Musk’s electric car company, with accusations of design mishaps, unsafe self-driving capabilities, and lawsuits all adding up to a shaky year for the company—on top of an SEC probe for potentially misleading consumers about the car’s abilities.