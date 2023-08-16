U.S. Pressuring Iran to Stop Selling Deadly Drones to Russia: FT
COULD YOU NOT?
U.S. officials are trying to get Iran to end its lethal drone sales to Russia, demanding that Tehran takes “more concrete steps” to stop the devices being used by Moscow in its war against Ukraine, according to a report. The Financial Times reported that the Biden administration has raised the issue with Iran multiple times during indirect talks hosted in Oman and Qatar this year that have run alongside negotiations with Tehran and which ultimately led to four Iranian-U.S. citizens being released from prison into house arrest last week. The Islamic regime officially denies its drones are being used in Ukraine, but a source said Tehran had repeatedly asked Moscow to stop using them in the war. They added that the U.S. wants more substantial action to be taken by Iran to prevent the devices from being used in Ukraine.