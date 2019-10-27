CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Raid in Syria Targeted ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: Reports
U.S. Special Forces targeted Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive leader of the so-called Islamic State, in a raid in northern Syria, according to multiple reports. Three officials cited by Bloomberg late Saturday confirmed the raid, with one saying it took place in the northern province of Idlib, an area believed to house the headquarters of several militant groups. Newsweek, citing an unnamed U.S. Army source, reported that Baghdadi had been killed in the raid, though the Department of Defense was also quoted noting that verification was still pending. Amid mounting speculation on social media about the result of the raid and Baghdadi’s fate, the White House said a “major statement” would be made by President Trump at 9 a.m. Sunday. Trump also appeared to hint at a bombshell announcement on Twitter, tweeting that “something very big has just happened.”