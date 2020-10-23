U.S. Records Most COVID-19 Cases in a Day Since July as Trump Claims Virus ‘Going Away’

Read it at Wall Street Journal
During Thursday night’s debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the president once again claimed that the novel coronavirus pandemic was simply “going away” and that “we’re learning to live with” it. On the same day, the U.S. reported 71,671 cases—the most in a single day since July 24, and the third-highest single-day total overall. The figures come from the leading monitor of the outbreak, Johns Hopkins University. The school’s figures now show that the U.S. has recorded over 8,400,000 cases of COVID-19 as well as over 223,000 related deaths. According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. case-fatality rate—which is the percentage of COVID-19 cases that end in death—currently stands at 2.7 percent.