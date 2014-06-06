U.S. Regains Jobs Lost in Recession

Employers hired 217,000 workers in May, which was only slightly more than the average monthly gain for the past six months. However, the unemployment rate remained the same at 6.3 percent. Nearly 10 million are still out of work, the Labor Department announced Friday morning. The number of long-term unemployed also remained unchanged at 3.4 million. So far, the first half of 2014 has averaged 200,000 new jobs per month. This means that the U.S. economy has added at least 200,000 jobs a month for four straight months for the first time since 1999. And while this jobs data means the U.S. economy has finally passed its pre-recession employment peak, government employment is still far below pre-recession levels, and the gains have been mostly in the private sector.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
- 1
CHANGING COURSE
Pompeo: Israeli West Bank Settlements Don’t Violate Intl Law
As part of the Trump administration’s shift of U.S. policy, rebuking the State Department’s 1978 legal opinion on the matter.2 hrs ago
- 2
SLAM DUNK
Switch to DIRECTV and Watch Your Favorite NBA Team Anywhere
The 2019–2020 NBA League Pass lets you watch your favorite teams wherever you happen to be, live on your computer, tablet, or phone.Ad by DIRECTV
- 3
AMENDS
Chick-fil-A to Stop Giving Donations to Anti-LGBTQ Charities
Controversial fast-food chain says its philanthropic arm will shift its giving to initiatives on hunger, education, and homelessness.3 hrs ago
- 4
NEVERENDING STORY
House Investigating Whether Trump Lied to Mueller
In the written answers the president provided in the special counsel investigation, which resulted in a 448-page report on Russian meddling in the U.S. 2016 election.4 hrs ago
- 5
MUSIC TO YOUR EARS
Save Almost 50% on Sony’s Noise Canceling Headphones
Built-in voice assistant, Quick Attention Mode, and of course, extra bass make these headphones an all-around steal while discounted.4 hrs ago
- 6
FEELING THE HEAT
U.S. Officials Knew of Trump Pressure on Ukraine: Report
Contradicting a core GOP argument, U.S. officials were informed that President Zelensky felt pressure from Trump before July phone call.1 hr ago
- 7
ON THE MEND
RBG Back on SCOTUS Bench After Stomach Bug
The 86-year-old has had recent surgeries for lung cancer and a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.4 hrs ago
- 8
SEE YA
Senior Trump Official Resigns After Inflating Resume: Report
Mina Chang allegedly inflated her resume with several misleading claims about her education and professional background.46 mins ago
- 9
MADE HIS PICK
Gold Star Father Khizr Khan Endorses Biden in 2020 Election
“He understands loss and pain in a way that crosses barriers and connects all people,” Khan said of Biden.40 mins ago
- 10
A BIT LATE
The Hill: We Are ‘Updating’ John Solomon’s Ukraine Columns
Editor in Chief Bob Cusack concluded his email by referencing Solomon’s tendency to send full drafts of his columns to allies prior to publication.7 hrs ago