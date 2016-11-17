U.S. Rep. Conyers’ Son Missing in Texas

CHEAT SHEET
Local police in Houston are searching door-to-door for the son of U.S. Rep. John Conyers. Carl Conyers, 21, was last seen at his apartment at the University of Houston on Tuesday, according to reports. It’s not clear what led to his disappearance, but he allegedly shaved his beard shortly before going missing. Conyers’ girlfriend, Daisha Lewis, told reporters that she was supposed to meet him on campus Wednesday but that he never showed up. Clothes and other items were missing from his apartment when they went to check. His father, an 87-year-old Democrat, is the longest-serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He was first elected in 1964.