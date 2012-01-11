U.S. Resumes Drone Strikes in Pakistan

CHEAT SHEET
The U.S. has launched its first drone strike in Pakistan in two months, killing four Islamist militants, according to Pakistani intelligence. The U.S. halted drone attacks after an erroneous airstrike killed two dozen Pakistani troops almost two months ago, the longest lull in strikes since they accelerated in 2009. That attack nearly destroyed relations between the two countries, with Pakistan closing vital supply routes into Afghanistan in retaliation. It's unclear whether the U.S. received permission from Pakistan for this strike.