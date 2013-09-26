U.S., Russia Agree on Chemical Weapons Deal

CHEAT SHEET
    The United States and Russia have agreed on a draft resolution for enforcing the handover of Syria’s chemical weapons. The resolution includes language that cites Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, allowing for tactics more forceful than negotiation, including diplomatic and economic coercion. Failing those tactics, Chapter 7 also allows for the use of military force, though the draft resolution does not specify whether it will also resort to military force. With Russia on board, the resolution is almost certain to pass a U.N. vote.

