    1

    U.S. Sanctions Two North Korean Officials Over Missile Program

    BITING BACK

    Reuters / North Korea's Korean Central News Agency

    The U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it was imposing financial sanctions on two of the three top North Korean officials behind Kim Jong Un’s banned ballistic-missile program. Kim Jong Sik and Ri Pyong Chol were both singled out. “Treasury is targeting leaders of North Korea’s ballistic missile programs, as part of our maximum pressure campaign to isolate the DPRK and achieve a fully denuclearized Korean Peninsula,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

    Read it at Reuters