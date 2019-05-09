U.S. Seizes North Korean Coal Ship for Alleged Sanctions Violation: DOJ

The U.S. has seized a North Korean coal ship that it says violated international sanctions against Kim Jong Un’s regime, Justice Department officials said Thursday. The Wise Honest, a 17,601-ton carrier, was allegedly used to ship coal and deliver “heavy machinery” to North Korea, and officials said it is now approaching U.S. territorial waters with coordination with the Coast Guard and U.S. Marshals. It is the first time the U.S. has seized a North Korean vessel for such a violation. “This sanctions-busting ship is now out of service,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said. Last year, Indonesian authorities reportedly stopped the vessel on suspicion of violating international sanctions, but U.S. officials would not say Thursday if it was Indonesia that ultimately turned over the ship.