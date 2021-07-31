CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Seizes Oil Tanker Allegedly Used to Violate North Korea Sanctions

    TANKER, TAKEN

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Justice Department

    The U.S. government seized an oil tanker allegedly used to ship oil to North Korea in violation of U.S. law and U.N. sanctions on Friday. The M/T Courageous made shipments to the North Korean port of Nampo and ship-to-ship transfers of oil with ships that had been flagged for sanctions, according to the Department of Justice. Criminal charges are pending against Kwek Kee Seng, the owner and operator of the Courageous. Those involved in the movements of the Courageous also allegedly used U.S. banks to launder roughly $2 million for their trades, unbeknownst to the banks, the DOJ said.

    Read it at Justice.gov