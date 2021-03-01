U.S. Soccer Ditches Council Member Who Downplayed Slavery in Anti Knee-Taking Speech
OWN GOAL
The U.S. Soccer Federation’s athletes council has removed one its members a day after he delivered a shockingly offensive speech that downplayed slavery and questioned the existence of police brutality against Black people. Seth Jahn, who played for the U.S. seven-a-side ParaOlympic team at the 2015 Parapan American Games, made his speech at the federation’s annual general meeting before it voted to remove a policy that forbade players from taking a knee in protest during the playing of the national anthem. Admitting that he feared his speech may “ruffle some feathers,” Jahn went on to say: “I keep hearing how our country was founded on the backs of slaves, even though approximately only 8 percent of the entire population even owned slaves. Every race in the history of mankind has been enslaved by another demographic at some point time.” Jahn also said police brutality against Black people is “a narrative with relatively zero data to substantiate it.” U.S. Soccer initially issued a statement distancing itself from Jahn’s remarks, but according to ABC News, removed him on Sunday.