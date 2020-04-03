U.S. Sold Nearly $60 Million Worth of Ventilators and Masks to China as Coronavirus Hit: Report

Read it at USA Today
American companies sold more medical equipment to China in January and February 2020 than any other time in the preceding decade, USA Today reports. U.S. businesses sold $17.5 million worth of face masks, $13.6 million in surgical garments, and $27.2 million worth of ventilators to China as the latter grappled with the initial outbreak of COVID-19, according to the story. The CDC reported the first confirmed case on American soil on Jan. 20, and the United States is now facing a dire shortage of protective equipment that has resulted in doctors taking desperate measures to avoid infection. The president has engaged in public confrontations over the lack of adequate ventilators.