U.S., South Korea Won’t Hold Military Exercises During Olympics

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have agreed not to hold military exercises during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, in a move that is likely intended to cool otherwise escalating tension with North Korea. Trump and Moon made the agreement during a half-hour conversation on the phone, South Korea’s presidential Blue House announced on Thursday. Moon had asked that the U.S. postpone the exercises, as they would have coincided with the Paralympics in March. “We will closely cooperate with the U.S. in any talks with the North, and strongly believe inter-Korean talks will help create a mood desirable for U.S.-North Korea talks aimed at resolving the North Korean nuclear weapons issue,” Moon said in the call, according to at statement from the Blue House.