U.S. Spied on Diplomat: Father

A CIA agent posed as a maid to spy on an Indian diplomat, father of Deputy Consul General Devyani Khobragade said on Saturday. Khobragade was arrested last week in New York on charges of visa fraud and making false statements, but her arrest and allegations of mistreatment by U.S. authorities has angered India. Prosecutors say Khobragade submitted a false visa application for her housekeeper, Sangeeta Richard, claiming she would make $10 an hour but only paying her $3.31 per hour. But Khobragade’s father, Uttam Khobragade, claimed on Saturday that the housekeeper was actually a CIA agent sent to spy on Khobragade. The victim assistance agency helping Richard insisted she is not a CIA agent.