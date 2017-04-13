U.S.: Strike Accidentally Killed Syrian Rebel Allies

CHEAT SHEET
The United States said Thursday that a member of the allied coalition that is fighting ISIS accidentally launched an airstrike that killed 18 members of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a group that’s part of the coalition. U.S. Central Command says the aircraft involved were given incorrect information on the location, and that the strike—carried out Tuesday—was supposed to target ISIS militants. It is unclear which country was responsible for the misdirected strike. The U.S. last week bombed a Syrian air base with Tomahawk missiles after it declared that the Bashar al-Assad regime had used chemical weapons in an attack on civilians, including children.