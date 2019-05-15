U.S. Suspends Commercial, Cargo Flights Between U.S. and Venezuela

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday it will be suspending all commercial passenger and cargo flights between the U.S. and Venezuela, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to the agency, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan reportedly determined that “conditions in Venezuela threaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and crew, requiring an immediate suspension.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly approved the move, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao implemented it. Protesters supporting opposition leader Juan Guaidó have recently taken to the streets and clashed with pro-government forces in an attempt to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro’s government. Since the formation of the opposition movement, the U.S. has sanctioned over 150 government officials and businesses allied with Maduro in order to pressure individuals and groups to turn against the president.