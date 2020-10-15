U.S. Tennis Player Allegedly Fled Russia in Private Jet After COVID-19 Diagnosis
TO THE CHOPPER
Sam Querrey, a U.S. tennis player ranked number 49 in the world, is under scrutiny for apparently fleeing Russia on a private jet after he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. Organizers of the St. Petersburg Open said that ahead of the tournament this week, Querrey and his wife tested positive Sunday and were placed in isolation by Russian authorities. But when local health authorities went to check on the player and his family on Monday, Querrey did not open the door—stating his infant son was sleeping. The next day, the tournament organizers said, Querrey and his family left the hotel before their second scheduled examination without notifying anyone and left Russia on a private plane. In a statement to CNN, the governing body for men’s tennis, ATP, said it was aware of an incident “regarding a player’s serious breach of protocol” and said it has launched an investigation but didn’t mention Querrey by name.