U.S. Threatened Yahoo for User Data

The American government threatened to fine Yahoo $250,000 a day in 2008 unless it surrendered user data, according to court documents unsealed on Thursday. Yahoo waged a legal battle to resist the demands, which it believed unconstitutional, but ultimately lost, making it one of the first companies to join PRISM, the program that gave the NSA access to Yahoo users’ online communication records. “The released documents underscore how we had to fight every step of the way to challenge the U.S. Government’s surveillance efforts,” Yahoo General Counsel Ron Bell wrote in a Tumblr post on Thursday.