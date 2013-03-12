U.S. to China: Stop the Cyberespionage

CHEAT SHEET
Consider this an international scolding. The White House is demanding that the Chinese government stop snooping around in American computer networks. It’s the first time the government has called China out on its cyberspying, and comes after Chinese officials denied that the nation’s military was engaged in cyberattacks against the U.S. It’s unclear whether the Chinese government will listen to these demands, but the American message is clear: behave.