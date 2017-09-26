U.S. to Limit Russian Military Flights Over American Territory

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Officials in the U.S. will soon announce new limitations on Russian military flights over American soil—the most recent sign of strained relations, according to The Wall Street Journal. American officials claim Russia is in violation of the Open Skies treaty, which permits 34 member states to participate in observation flights over each other’s territory in order to obtain aerial footage of military equipment. According to authorities, the Kremlin has imposed new limitations on flights over Russia’s Baltic Sea exclave Kaliningrad, where officials believe Russia has a cache of weaponry. Russian planes have recently flown over major U.S. cities, escalating tension.