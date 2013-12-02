U.S. to Destroy Syria's Weapons

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at the Wall Street Journal
Thanks a lot world. After the U.S. failed to get other nations to dismantle the most lethal of Syria’s chemical weapons, it will now do so on its own vessel in international waters. The operation, which has never been done on its own ship by the U.S. before, will "neutralize Syria's priority chemicals." The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which is overseeing the destruction, is still pushing for the less dangerous chemical weapons to be destroyed in other countries. So far, allowing the destruction of chemical weapons on any country’s soil has proved politically unpalatable.