CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
U.S. to Evacuate Americans From Coronavirus Cruise Ship
ESCAPE
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The State Department is offering to evacuate Americans quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan because of coronavirus—but some of them will probably be quarantined for another two weeks in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported. More than 3,500 people have been stranded on the ship and 218 people have been diagnosed with the novel virus since Feb. 5. The 380 American families could fly back as early as Sunday and will be screened at Travis Air Force Base in northern California, where 230 people evacuated from the outbreak epicenter of Wuhan, China, are already quarantined. An official at the Centers for Disease Control said some of the new arrivals will probably be put under mandatory quarantine.