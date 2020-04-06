U.S. to List Russian White-Supremacist Outfit as a Terror Group
The Trump administration will give the terror group designation to the Russian Imperial Movement, marking the first time a white-supremacist group has been identified as such, The New York Times reports. The ultra-nationalist group is based in Russia but is suspected of having links to white-supremacist groups in the U.S. and elsewhere. “These designations are unprecedented,” Nathan Sale, the State Department’s counterterrorism coordinator said. “This is the first time the United States has ever designated white supremacists as terrorists, and this illustrates how seriously this administration takes the white supremacist terrorist threat. We are doing things no previous administration has done to counter this threat.” The designation paves the way for the Treasury Department to block any American property or assets the group owns.