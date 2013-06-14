U.S. to Send Weapons to Syria

CHEAT SHEET
After confirming that Syrian president Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons against rebels in the country’s bloody civil war, the U.S. has agreed to begin sending small arms and ammunition, officials said Thursday. The aid will be coordinated by the CIA and could expand to include anti-tank weapons, but the administration remains divided over how far to go. The government has faced pressure from advocates of a stronger intervention, including a plan presented by Gen. David Petraeus last year that was backed by the State Department. The U.N. reported this week that 93,000 people have been killed so far in the conflict.