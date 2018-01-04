U.S. to Suspend Security Aid to Pakistan

CHEAT SHEET
The United States will reportedly suspend security aid to Pakistan, amid a deepening rift brought to the forefront recently by President Trump’s tweets accusing Pakistan of giving “safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan.” According to The New York Times, the affected aid includes funding for Pakistan’s counterterrorism programs. Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman, said there could be “exceptions” on a “case-by-case basis if determined to be critical to national security interests.”